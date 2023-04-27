Protecting students inside the classroom must be our top priority. The fear of a student bringing a weapon to school is something students, teachers and parents should never have to worry about.
But, sadly, we all know this fear is warranted. Did you know at least 20 guns have been found inside JCPS schools so far this year? This is clearly a huge problem and the reason I've been an advocate for installing metal detectors inside all schools.
I like that JCPS has recognized the issue at hand and is addressing it head on. The board of education is proposing a new weapons detection system that uses artificial intelligence to detect guns and small explosives inside bags or student’s pockets. Apparently, this new technology is a more equitable approach and sounds convenient for students. They won't have to remove their hats or empty out their pockets when they walk through security, which will hopefully be more time efficient and get students into their classroom and ready to learn.
I commend JCPS for being proactive and trying to find a solution to this very complex problem.
At the end of the day, student safety is priceless, but implementing the technology to ensure they're safe is costly; in this case, $17 million over five years. It's worth every penny in my book.
