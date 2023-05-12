Safety inside the classroom is a huge priority. At least 20 guns have been found inside Jefferson County Public Schools this year. For years, I've said schools need metal detectors, and, now, the board of education is going a step further. They're planning to install technology that uses artificial intelligence in all middle and high schools beginning as early as next year.
Students and staff walk through it without having to empty their bags or remove anything from their pockets. If a weapon is detected, a guard is alerted. This is a huge step for the state's largest school district, and it's the right one.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I think it's a good idea to have these things put in the schools. And I also think that the kids that brings in these guns ought to be put in juvenile custody’s hands and their parents locked up."
"The AI metal detectors is an absolute must. Parents and schools have stopped holding kids accountable for their actions. Change needs to happen."
"If an alarm goes off on these new security systems and a guard is summoned, somebody could pull a gun and shoot a lot of people before a guard could get there."
"Until our community gets to a point where all students feel safe getting to and from their bus stop, I think we're going to have a massive problem. And I think that the metal detectors are a simple, very expensive, band-aid to cover that problem."