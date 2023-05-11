In a world where mass shootings are happening at school and students are smuggling weapons into the classroom, JCPS is now one step closer to better protecting students and teachers. I've said it for a long time: Schools need metal detectors.
The numbers don't lie. At least 20 guns have been found inside JCPS schools so far this year, so I'm glad the school board has decided to step up security. They voted "yes" to installing new safety technology in all middle and high schools. In fact, it's more advanced than metal detectors, which is even better. The technology uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons.
Students and staff walk through it without having to empty their bags or remove anything from their pockets. So it sounds like it's time-efficient, too. If a weapon is detected, a guard is immediately alerted.
JCPS identified which high schools had the highest number of weapons related incidents, and those schools will receive this type of technology first as early as next year. Then, all middle and high schools will be covered by the 2024-2025 school year.
This is a huge step for the state's largest school district and it's the right one. I hope it sends a message that student safety is a top priority.
