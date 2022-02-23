An historic moment in horseracing is unfolding. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is suspended from Churchill downs for the next two years, after his Derby winning horse from last year, Medina Spirit, failed two drug tests and was ultimately disqualified.
Monday he was slapped with a 90-day suspension and $7,500 fine from stewards.
Banning - arguably one of the greatest trainers of all time - and subsequently his fleet of powerhouse horses from the next two Kentucky Derby’s seems to hurt Louisville's economy more than Baffert himself.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“I love Bob Baffert, but he got what he deserved because he has done too much wrong to great horses across the country. You got to pay the piper.”
“These are the best horses in the world, and they deserve to be at the best race in the world.”
“If he cheated, he needs to be punished. Doesn't matter about the money.”
“He has insulted the entire racing industry.”
“It's time to clean up the industry. So racing can continue.”
“Bob Baffert took a nobody horse and won the Derby, and nobody can understand it. He’s that good.”
"Jealousy follows success.They're all jealous of him."
"I think Bob Baffert ought to be banned for life from Churchill Downs. I wouldn’t let him train a merry-go-round pony for me.”