Banning Bob Baffert from Churchill Downs will end up hurting Louisville more than his parade of horses. I know some of you won't agree. After all, Baffert's Derby winning horse Medina Spirit did fail two drug tests, before ultimately being disqualified from the Derby. That penalty was severe but appropriate.
Hear me out. We know the facts. Back in June, Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for two years, and on Monday, stewards suspended him for 90 days, and slapped him with a $7,500 fine.
This is huge news in the sports world, but more importantly, what does it mean for Louisville?
I'm not here to dive into all of the drama, but I can't imagine the Kentucky Derby will garner as much attention if - arguably - one of the best trainers to step foot onto the track won't be there and neither will his horses.
This has an eerie feeling to something else we are very familiar with - the University of Louisville men’s basketball program. Punishing kids and coaches for something they had nothing to do with. Now we are punishing some of the elite horses in the country for the next two years for Medina Spirit’s failed blood sample.
So yes, Baffert needed to be reprimanded and disqualifying Medina Spirit was fitting but adding a two-year ban from Churchill Downs seems excessive.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.