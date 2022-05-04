Derby week is finally here, and it's time to celebrate. It's that time of year - when everyone wears their Sunday best on the first Saturday in May. This week is a time to celebrate tradition and how far we've come over the last three years.
The pandemic didn't do Louisville any favors. Trash was everywhere only made worse by graffiti, overgrown grass and broken-down cars. A huge thank you to everyone who stepped in, picked up and helped our city look it's best this week. Let's keep it going, so we can be proud of where we live.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Yay, Derby! This is my favorite time of the year. Yes, let's all bring our city together. Let's all get along. Let's be kind. But, why can't we be like this all the time?”
“Why can't the city be spruced up for its citizens?”
“You can't clean up a mess until you clean up your government.”
“In the West End, where I live, the city has not come through here and cleaned up our expressways since they had the parade for Muhammad Ali. They haven't cleaned up since then.”
“Why in the world can't we do it every other week of the year? So when the visitors come in from different highways, this place looks really presentable instead
of like some kind of a garbage dump around the highways.”
“Louisville looks like a dump. It's the armpit of Kentucky.”