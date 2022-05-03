Derby week is finally here. It's that time of year when everyone wears their Sunday best on the first Saturday in May. This week is a time to celebrate tradition and how far we've come over the last three years.
Let's just say the pandemic didn't do Louisville any favors. Trash was everywhere - only made worse by graffiti, overgrown grass, and broken-down cars. Before the greatest two minutes in sports, we needed the biggest clean up in years, and we got it.
A huge thank you to everyone who stepped in, picked up and helped our city look as good as it can this week.
Churchill Downs is the epicenter for all things horse racing, and we are lucky to have it in our own backyard. During a trying time, they have added, updated and improved their look, so Louisville can benefit. It's only fair we return the favor and help our city shine bright during a time when millions of people are watching.
We've made it to the homestretch, so let's do our part this week and go the extra mile and a quarter to ensure we look our Sunday best come Saturday.
