I'm baffled by some of the criminal cases in Louisville. First, the man who fired shots at a mayoral candidate and was charged with attempted murder. His bond was set at $100,000, and a local nonprofit paid it in two days. He's now on home incarceration.
In comparison, a Louisville woman was arrested in a murder for hire plot. No one was hurt, but her bail was set much higher at $250,000. She is still in jail. And what about non-violent offenders, who are adding to our overcrowded jail, because they can't afford to make bail.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“How is it possible that a man can attempt murder and be out of jail in two days?”
“That let me know, the system is messed up.”
“Attempted murder on a mayoral candidate like that, he should have no bond. I don’t know why the system is doing this, it’s all backwards.”
“This man has mental illness. That's why he got bailed out. It shouldn't matter who bailed him out. That's nobody's business.”
“If they're a danger, take them off the street. That's what we make laws for.”
“The laws in Louisville need to be changed, and I think the law makers need to be changed.”
“Shame on the judge for such a low bail. What a disgrace.”
“These judges are crazy.”
“Mr. Woods, if you keep using common sense like that, Metro Council will have torun you out of town.”