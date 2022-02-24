We have a big problem on our hands. Nowadays, if you have money or the right connections, it's not hard to score a get out of jail free card - even for violent criminals.
I have a few observations about some dangerous criminal cases going on in Louisville and why things need to change to keep everyone safe. Let's start with the latest case. A man fired shots at a mayoral candidate barely missing him. His bond was set at $100,000, and a local nonprofit stepped in and paid it. He spent two days in jail and is now on home incarceration.
In comparison, a Louisville woman was recently arrested in a murder for hire plot. No one was hurt, but her bond was set much higher at $250,000. She remains in jail. There's no consistency, and it starts with how Kentucky laws are written and how some local judges enforce them.
Yet some violent criminals are still released simply because they have money or know someone who does. The criteria for releasing inmates should always be whether they are a threat to our community, and I would say attempted murder falls under that category.
What doesn't are non-violent offenders contributing to an overcrowded jail, because they can't afford to make bail.
