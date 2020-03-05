An old saying states that no good deed goes unpunished. Last month a bus driver for Southwest Jefferson County Schools was suspended without pay for 3 days for breaking up a fight. Ed Hensley was picking up students on the way to school. At one stop, he noticed one of the students was striking his mother. Hensley admits to getting off his bus yelling at the student and stopped the altercation.
Indiana state law prohibits bus drivers from exiting their vehicle while students are on board. The defined punishment requires the district to report incidents to the Department of Education. Suspensions are not mandatory, because every incident is different. This man did not put his passengers in danger. He exercised good judgement.
Bus drivers act as surrogate parents when they transport our loved ones. If we see something, we must say something, or in this case do something. Hensley did the right thing. He stopped a woman from being abused. We should be proud of this man's actions. The school system must open their checkbook and pay him for 3 days of missed work.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.
