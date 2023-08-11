It was a busing nightmare for JCPS on the first day of school as the last bus riders weren't dropped off until just before 10 p.m. Some parents couldn't find their kids. Other students were left on buses for hours. Superintendent Marty Pollio released a video message apologizing to students, parents, bus drivers and educators for the busing problems on the first day.
He said he and his team will spend the next four days fixing the problem. They had all summer to do that. I'm not sure how they'll accomplish it in four days.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“The schools should all start and release at the same time.”
“If they would make the children walk to the end of their road, it would cut the time of driving by at least half.”
“The Louisville schools need four different superintendents.”
“Time to vote him out.”
“They need more charter schools and better discipline on buses.”
“Let's just get the bad kids off the bus, and let their parents worry about taking them to school.”
“The children need to be home schooled.”
“Polio needs to go. We don't need to give him a $75,000 raise for results like this.”
“Money well spent, Louisville... not.”