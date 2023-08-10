To say the first day of school for JCPS ended horribly would be a huge understatement. A transportation disaster unfolded before our eyes when the last bus riders were dropped off just before 10 p.m. Some parents couldn't find their kids, and some students were left on buses for hours.
It was an absolute debacle, especially after JCPS had the entire summer to focus on their "new and improved" busing plan. As you can imagine, parents were furious, and I don't blame them. Fast-forward to the second day of school, and things just got worse.
Shortly after 5 a.m., JCPS made the decision to cancel school for the rest of the week. Superintendent Marty Pollio released a video message apologizing to students, parents, bus drivers and staff for the busing issues. He took responsibility for what happened and said he'll spend the next four days fixing the problem. I certainly respect Pollio taking responsibility, but here's where I'm confused. JCPS had all summer to strategically plan and execute these new bus routes, and, on day one, it failed miserably. How will they fix it in four days?
It seems like a lot of adults are failing nearly 100,000 kids right now and need to do a heck of a lot better.
