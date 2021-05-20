Have you noticed all those ‘now hiring’ signs? They’re popping up everywhere.
But, this time next month, there may not be quite so many desperate employers in our southern Indiana counties.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has taken the bold step of saying, enough is enough, with all the extra unemployment money being handed out. Indiana will end its participation in federal unemployment programs, including the $300 boost to every weekly benefit check.
About a dozen other states have done the same, but the one that hasn’t of course is Kentucky.
For a politician, it’s never easy to tell people they can no longer have “free” money. But these benefits are so generous that many people can earn more by staying home than by working.
Our economy is poised to come roaring back. Protection against the coronavirus is free and readily available. So, why does the government continue to pay people NOT to work?
If we want more restaurants and stores to reopen – if we’re tired of our favorite places being short staffed – then all the “free” money has to stop. Instead of receiving a benefit check, it’s time for people to earn a paycheck.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.