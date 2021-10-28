A dangerous wave of criminals are terrorizing city streets and neighborhoods - preying on innocent people. Carjackings in Louisville are up 150% since 2019, with more than 200 already this year.
Everyday people who are going about their business have become sitting ducks with a target on their back,and most of the time they don't even know it. These criminals are stealing vehicles then using them in other crimes. It's a vicious cycle, and it's gotten out of control.
During a 12 day span this month police arrested six teenagers who were involved in eight different carjackings. These brazen criminals are getting younger by the day, breaking the law and putting innocent peoples lives in danger.
Something needs to change. We need to hire more police officers to patrol our streets. We need to enforce the laws, and when teenagers break it, they need to be held accountable, and so do their parents.
If parents aren't doing their job, and they are allowing their teens to do whatever they want, both parent and child need to learn their lesson in jail.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.