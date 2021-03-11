In our country, everyone has a constitutional right to take the streets and speak your mind. But there’s a big difference between protesting and harassment.
This past Saturday in downtown Louisville, a small group of protestors went way over the line. They accosted a group of children who were on their way into a cheerleading competition at the convention center.
These protestors decided that the young girls needed to be told of their, quote, white privilege. A bullhorn in hand, they yelled at these children … merely for participating in a constructive team sport.
As we approach the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s tragic death, our community needs to redouble the fight for racial justice. The vast majority of the protests that happened last year were peaceful. And they helped spur action. Louisville has banned no-knock warrants and hired a new police chief, among many other reforms.
The fight for equality is far from over. But last Saturday’s charade only detracts from this progress. Behavior like this gives protestors a bad name, not to mention our city.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.