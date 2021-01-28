I’ve said it before: Getting kids back in school should be Kentucky’s number one priority. I’m glad Governor Beshear is putting teachers at the front of the line for vaccine shots. But you know who else deserves to be there? The thousands of childcare workers in our state.
We all know there are easier ways to make $11 an hour, which is the average wage of childcare workers in our area, than looking after a bunch of noisy, messy, germ-spewing toddlers all day. In addition to the paltry pay, these jobs often lack health insurance and vacation time.
While JCPS teachers are working at home, childcare workers have never had that luxury. They have shown up, day after day, to put themselves at risk in this pandemic. Without them, parents couldn’t work, and our economy would fall apart.
There is one big difference between K through 12 teachers and childcare workers.
Unlike school teachers, childcare workers don’t have a politically powerful union bending the ear of the governor or helping fund campaigns. But they deserve a voice, all the same.
Almost all of our heroic childcare workers are women. A governor, who says he cares about rectifying inequality, now has a chance to prove it.
Governor Beshear must put childcare workers with teachers, at the front of the vaccine line.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods and that’s my Point of View.