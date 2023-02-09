Let's talk about the Chinese spy balloon. I hate to burst anyone's bubble here, but that thing should've been shot down over the Pacific Ocean, well before it flew over the mainland of the United States.
To me, this isn't a political issue. This is an American issue.
Our safety was compromised the second that balloon was allowed to invade U.S. airspace for days.
It was a clear violation of our safety. Why let it take pictures and video of our military bases and send the data back to China when it could've been stopped before it ever happened?
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Biden's first accomplishment since he's been in office. Shooting a balloon down."
"The balloon should have been shot down as soon as it came over American territory. Politics is destroying our country."
"It seems like this presidency has nobody in any of its offices that knows anything, or wants to do anything."
"Makes you wonder what's next? Chinese foot soldiers?"
"I think Biden's in cahoots with them. Why would he let it go that long? He knew what he was doing."
The Chinese government is going about this the wrong way. They don't need a spy balloon. They just need to drop their troops off at the Mexican border and just walk on in."