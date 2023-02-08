Lets talk about the Chinese spy balloon. I hate to burst anyone's bubble here, but that thing should've been shot down over the Pacific Ocean, well before it flew over the mainland of the United States.
To me, this isn't a political issue. This is an American issue.
Our safety was compromised the second that balloon was allowed to invade U.S. airspace for days.
It was a clear violation of our safety. Why let it take pictures and video of our military bases and send the data back to China, when it could've been stopped before it ever happened?
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"The overflight of the Chinese spy balloon proves that Biden either will not, or cannot, protect America."
"The military knew what they were doing. Let's leave it up to them."
"What if that balloon had been shot down over your house, and you got hurt, or got killed? Think about the one that floated around in 2019 to 3 different states."
"They should have shot that thing down, way out, way before it even got close."
"If you shoot the balloon down before it goes over our airspace, all you've done is provoke conflict."
"If we had sent one to China, they would have shot it down as soon as it got there."
"Mr. President, why didn't you do your job?"