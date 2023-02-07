Let's talk about that Chinese spy balloon. I hate to burst anyone's bubble here, but that thing should've been shot down over the Pacific Ocean, well before it flew over the mainland of the United States.
To me, this isn't a political issue. This is an American issue. Our safety was compromised the second that balloon was allowed to invade U.S. airspace — and for days. Why let it take pictures and video of our military bases and send the data back to China when it could've been stopped before it ever happened?
Think about it in its simplest terms. If you had a plane and decided to take it out for a spin, you didn't contact air traffic control but you were minding our own business. Maybe they tried to reach you, and you just ignored them, but again, you are just floating along. You better believe, within minutes, they'd have a plane checking on you. That's just how things like this work.
So the fact that a balloon the size of three school buses was able to travel across the United States for days is baffling to me. We are the greatest country in the world and we need to present ourselves as such, to be proactive instead of reactive. China was clearly trying to test the waters, and boy, did they do just that.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.