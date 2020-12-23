I would like to take this opportunity to talk about Presence. No, Not presents. The true meaning of the holidays has very little to do with the with the boxes wrapped under a tree. I'm referring the act of being present.
Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus. The son of God was a gift to the world. Acknowledging his presence defines certain religions. This holiday season is a time to reflect over the past years and to look forward to the future.
Our presence is going to impact those around us. Many won't have the chance to gather with family, but we must have the presence of mind to include our loved ones, even if it's virtually. Regardless of your religion, I implore you to be there. Because presence is the best present you can give.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I'd like to thank your General Manager for giving such an uplifting message about Christmas and what it's all about."
"It filled my heart with joy. Thank you for putting that on television, we all needed it."
"You got it right and I gotta tell you how cool that was."
"Have faith, prosperity, happiness, and peace among all of us."
"I'm watching you every day and every night. Thank you very much WDRB!"
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.