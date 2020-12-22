I would like to take this opportunity to talk about Presence. No, Not presents. The true meaning of the holidays has very little to do with the with the boxes wrapped under a tree. I'm referring the act of being present.
Christmas celebrates the birth of a child, which occurred over two thousand years ago. Baby Jesus was a gift to the world. The son of God, which He made to take the form of a human being. Jesus' mere presence on earth is enough to define an entire religion. My Christian faith has taught me to celebrate the acknowledgement of His very existence.
This holiday season might be one of the most important in our lifetime. It is a time to reflect over the past years and to look forward to the future. Our presence is going to impact those around us. I implore you to make a positive out of your own being.
2020 comes with many challenges. Many won't have the chance to physically attend a religious service, or to gather with family. As we celebrate, we must have the presence of mind to include our loved ones, even if it's virtually. Regardless of your religion, just be there. Because presence is the best present you can give.
