When it comes to a positive drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Churchill Downs is not horsing around.
The track suspended trainer Bob Baffert for two years after a second sample from his Derby winner came back positive. It was a swift and significant move. Churchill needed to act decisively in this case, and it did.
Some may think Churchill rushed to judgment, and perhaps it did, moving well ahead of a ruling by the state Horse Racing Commission, which could disqualify Medina Spirit and award the winner's purse and prestige to second place Mandaloun.
But Churchill Downs is sending a message here, and it's a message we should support -- when it comes to the Kentucky Derby, there is zero tolerance for skirting race-day medication rules.
Horse racing has come a long way in a short time, getting on board with legislation to set up national commissions on equine health and medications. But if you can't keep the sport's most famous race free from positive drug tests, how can you tell fans that the sport is cleaning up its act?
