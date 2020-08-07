Major sports are back in action. They have shown a few decisions can make the difference in avoidance of COVIE. The NBA and the NHL have put their entire leagues into bubbles. This model has proven avoiding outside influences prevents the spread. Major League Baseball’s decision to allow players to self-regulate has led to multiple outbreaks. The Kentucky Derby is less than a month away and Churchill Downs is not exactly in a bubble. The Derby should absolutely run this year, but it should limit spectators from other states. Kentucky would pay the price if out-of-towners bring the virus.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
Lynda Belton: If you have the Derby, you’re allowing COVID-19 to come in from all over the world. Also, protesting will get worse.
Patti Hudspeth: We were told not to vacation in other states so we wouldn't bring back the virus... So why let them come here to spread the virus? I would be ashamed for out of towners to see what the mayor and governor have done to our pitiful city!!!
Bob Dominguez: I think we should have the Derby, but not have any fans in the stands. Louisville residents are restricted enough right now! We don’t need visitors bringing in more COVID cases and causing more stress on our city.
Melinda Cecil: Follow Indianapolis’ example. Run the Derby but with no spectators. Jefferson County doesn’t need the increased numbers.
Kenny Clark: No Fair, no Derby.