A popular business and nearby skatepark in Louisville are becoming hot spots for dangerous criminals.
The David Armstrong Extreme Park made headlines last week after several incidents of violence nearby caused the city to close the park overnight.
Vendome Copper & Brass Work is just blocks away, and, despite this, they've seen an uptick in violence too.
Their security camera picked up several people carrying and shooting guns all hours of the night.
Employees working the night shift were inside when this was happening. The city needs to step up their safety efforts even more before another business packs up and leaves town.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"With open borders comes drugs. Then comes guns and violence. You can thank a politician for that."
"It's the parents’ responsibility to keep these kids in line."
"Many of these children under the age of 18 that are committing these crimes are from one parent households and have not had direction in life."
"There is gun violence all over the city of Louisville. There is no place in this city safe."
"If you catch them doing a crime with guns, arrest them and charge them as an adult."
"Gang members don't care what time it is. Gang members do what they do. Lock up the gang members. Stop picking on the skaters."