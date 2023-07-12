A popular business and nearby skatepark in Louisville are becoming hot spots for dangerous criminals.
The David Armstrong Extreme Park made headlines last week after several incidents of violence nearby caused the city to close the park overnight.
Vendome Copper & Brass Work is just blocks away, and, despite this, they've seen an uptick in violence too.
Their security camera picked up several people carrying and shooting guns all hours of the night.
Employees working the night shift were inside when this was happening. The city needs to step up their safety efforts even more before another business packs up and leaves town.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"What happened at the business, and the skate park, is why I don't go downtown."
"There's going to be no businesses left downtown."
"Shutting down the park early, that doesn’t do anything but hurt the people that enjoy the park."
"How about putting a [police] substation in the problem area? Might not be perfect but it would be something."
"Gun laws aren’t going to help. Put the criminals in jail and keep them there."
"Parents need to discipline and be responsible for their children. Thank you so much."
"It takes both parents to work tomake ends meet."
"I've seen parents who brought their kids up the best they know how and they still turned out to be delinquent."