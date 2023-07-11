A popular business and nearby skatepark in Louisville are becoming hot spots for dangerous criminals.
The David Armstrong Extreme Park made headlines weeks ago when two teens were arrested for carrying AR-15's in their waistbands. That same night, there was a fight near the Big Four Bridge and a shooting near Norton Children's Hospital. All of this happened just blocks away from the skatepark, where a lot of teens gather. So, the city decided to close the park overnight.
Good move on their part, but it doesn't seem to have made a difference. Vendome Copper & Brass Works is near the park. They're a staple in our community and have been in business since the early 1900s. In the last few days, their security camera picked up several incidents of violence.
Groups of people gathering and shooting at each other. This was happening while employees on the night shift were inside working. Something needs to be done to ensure their safety. We don't want another company to move out of the area.
Until things improve, I think the city needs to change park hours yet again: open from sunrise to sunset.
And I'll say it again: Parents need to be held accountable if they aren't watching their child and their child is out all night breaking the law.
