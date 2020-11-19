We’ve all seen the abandoned cars along the side of the road. They are in alley ways, on side streets, and along major thoroughfares. These jalopies are usually eye sores, but they also pose a bigger problem. Abandoned cars are hazards. They create blind spots for traffic and are a menace to neighborhoods.
At the beginning of the year, impound lots were filling up and the city had nowhere to take the unclaimed vehicles. Then the pandemic hit, and the towing halted altogether. When it was deemed the ridiculous number of abandoned cars had become unacceptable, towing resumed. Some estimates still suggest there are more than 4,000 of them scattered around the city. This abhorrent number of clunkers must be dealt with. The city has reached an agreement with a towing company to clean up the mess, but they can only handle so much. And there is still the problem of where to take the vehicles.
City leaders need to agree to get rid of these heaps of metal. They must work with the vendors to expedite the sale of these rust buckets. Selling any vehicle will raise money for the city. It shouldn’t spend any more money on property to collect "hoopties." Instead, it should make money by selling the ones it has.
