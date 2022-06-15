It's about time something happens to the Colgate Tower in Clarksville, Indiana. The 2-million-square-foot property that houses 54 buildings has been empty since 2008. The town of Clarksville wants to condemn the property by preserving and restoring it. But Clark's Landing, which owns the buildings, isn't budging. I say let the town of Clarksville fix it and bring new opportunities to the area.
Louisville Gardens could learn something from them. At what point does deterioration outweigh preservation? That place, after 20 years of neglect, needs a face lift or someone please tear it down.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Save the clock. Find a different place to put it. Save the buildings, that or save the brick. Save something. Why does everything have to be torn down and new put up?"
"Do you know before it was Colgate it was a prison. It has a huge history."
"I think the building, as old as it is, should be left standing. It's a good looking building."
"It ought to be rejuvenated and redone, and Louisville Gardens needs to be torn down it hasn't been used for anything forever."
"I've seen the clock more times than I've seen Churchill Downs. That clock’s more iconic than Churchill Downs to me."
"Please, please don't let them tear it down. I remember it all my life and I'm 83 years old."
"Just leave the clock."