It's about time something happens to the Colgate Tower in Clarksville, Indiana. The massive 2-million-square-foot property that houses 54 buildings has been empty since 2008. The town of Clarksville wants to condemn the property, but Clark's Landing, which owns the property, says not so fast.
If you've lived here long enough, you know the Colgate Tower has a rich history in our community and is even on the National Register of Historic places. Chances are you've seen its signature mark and didn't even know it, that enormous clock considered one of the largest in the world that hovers over Clarksville.
So I get it. This place is a big deal and means a lot to the people who live there. But the problem is it's been empty for so long taking up space, eliminating possible job opportunities and, quite frankly, it's become an eye sore. Officials in Clarksville say they don't want to tear down the property. They want to bring it back to life and help rejuvenate the area. I say have at it.
And I think Louisville Gardens could learn a thing or two from Clarksville. If someone doesn't come in and save that place, it needs to be torn down. At what point does 20 years of neglect and complete deterioration outweigh preservation. What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.