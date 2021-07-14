July 1 was a revolutionary day in college sports, but after a little more than a week, the revolution has been a quiet one.
College athletes may now be paid for their name, image and likeness. They can’t be paid by the schools they play for, but the bidding is open for anyone else – boosters, businesses, online enterprises.
A few deals have made headlines. But there haven’t been many blockbusters.
These are revolutionary times in college sports, but when it comes to judging the impact, we’re only in the first quarter. I suspect we’re in for a period of chaos before there’s more clarity.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"These athletes, if they break a leg, their careers are over. Millions of dollars are over, and the universities benefit way too much. They sell out arenas, they sell out jerseys, the schools make all kinds of booster money. Pay the kids."
"They've been lobbying for ballplayers ever since commercializing, so now it's just legal."
"Maybe the IRS could make them pay taxes on that money, plus the scholarship money they're getting from the schools."
"The NCAA is a $10 billion business on a yearly basis. Coaches get the equivalent of $10,000 a day, and if they're fired they get five years pay. It's insane."