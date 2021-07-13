July 1 was a revolutionary day in college sports, but after a little more than a week, the revolution has been a quiet one.
College athletes may now be paid for their name, image and likeness. They can’t be paid by the schools they play for, but the bidding is open for anyone else – boosters, businesses, online enterprises.
A few deals have made headlines. But there haven’t been many blockbusters.
We’ve seen a couple of college players pull their names out of the NBA Draft, knowing they could return to school and make money.
Here’s what I expect: The rich will get richer. The schools with the biggest alumni bases will have an advantage, because they’re able to throw more money recruits’ way. Guess what? Those schools already had an advantage.
But maybe there will be some smaller schools whose communities use their new-found power to invest strategically. Maybe a smaller school going after a player as its first choice can offer more than a big program.
These are revolutionary times in college sports, but when it comes to judging the impact, we’re only in the first quarter. I suspect we’re in for a period of chaos before there’s more clarity.
