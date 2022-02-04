A transgender swimmer is creating a splash - in and out the pool. Lia Thomas was born a male and spent the last three years swimming on the men's team at the University of Pennsylvania.
She now swims on the women’s team, after finishing one year of hormone replacement therapy.
She's shattering records and lapping other female athletes in the pool. Some people don't think it's fair, and I agree. I think it's totally unfair to athletes who were born female to compete against athletes who were born male.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I agree with you completely. Someone born a male should not be competing in female sports or any other thing."
"They have the muscle tone still as a man, so you're right, it's not fair to the women."
"Females are weaker than males and males have the advantage. And actually, I think it should be against the law."
"The sports you participate in should be designated by the gender of your birth."
"If trans people wish to compete, give them their own leagues for their own trans sexes, that way, they can compete fairly against other people like them."
"People who choose to change genders need to be rational and not opportunistic."