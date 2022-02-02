A transgender swimmer is creating a splash - in and out the pool. Lia Thomas was born a male and spent the last three years swimming on the men's team at the University of Pennsylvania.
She now swims on the women’s team, after finishing one year of hormone replacement therapy.
She's shattering records and lapping other female athletes in the pool. Some people don't think it's fair, and I agree. I think it's totally unfair to athletes who were born female to compete against athletes who were born male.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"If you're born male, you have male muscles which makes you stronger than females, you should not be able to compete with females."
"Of course he's going to be smashing records. It just drives me crazy nowadays that we're not allowed to say it is what it is."
"I think whether you are born, or transition to whatever sex you identify with, that's the sport you should have to compete in, as that gender."
"Start a transgender team, then everybody will be on a level playing field."
"So let's just not have men and women's basketball teams or let's let the men compete on the women's team or vice versa. I mean, how far are we going to take this? It's really getting silly."
"That would be like Mike Tyson fighting Ronda Rousey."
"It's just so unfair. It's wrong."