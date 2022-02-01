A transgender swimmer is creating quite the splash in the pool - and out of it. Lia Thomas was born a male and spent the last three years swimming on the men's team at the University of Pennsylvania.
This year, though, she's on the women's team after completing one year of hormone replacement therapy. Her story is getting a lot of attention, after she started shattering records and demolishing other female swimmers in the pool.
But when it comes to sports, I think it's unfair to athletes who were born female to compete against athletes who were born male. There's a physical distinction between genders that I don't think can change in just one year.
Michael Phelps, arguably the greatest swimmer of all time, said Thomas's story is complicated but there needs to be a level playing field. Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce when she won a gold medal in the 1976 Olympics, said it's unfair for Thomas, who was born male, to compete against female swimmers.
I feel for those female swimmers, too. Most of them have worked their entire life to get to where they are only to lose before they even had a chance to win.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.