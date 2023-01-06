Historic drama in Washington D.C. as Congress isn’t quite starting off the new year on a good note.
And remember this new Congress is just days old, in its first week. And their opening number to the American people is a flop.
More than 200 adults can’t sit down, have civilized conversations, compromise and come to an agreement and name the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives? It’s frustrating and disheartening to say the least. It’s impossible to expect more people to get out and vote if this is the outcome.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"This is one you actually can't lay on the Democrats. It's all due to Republican infighting."
"Kevin McCarthy is getting exactly what he deserves. Absolutely nothing."
"The reason McCarthy is not getting in there, he may run as a Republican, but if you look at his voting, he votes with the Democrats far more than he does with Republicans."
"It's been like this for years, they argue like kindergarten kids. Nobody can agree on anything."
"It’s better they take their time and work this stuff out."
"They need to come together and work together, for the American people."
"Are you kidding me? Congress has always been dysfunctional."
"The American people deserve better."