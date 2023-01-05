Congress is making high school drama look like a walk in the park. If Washington didn’t get a bad rap before, Republicans and Democrats are making it look pretty dysfunctional. This whole battle for House Speaker, and whether Kevin McCarthy is qualified — or anyone else for that matter — is embarrassing.
Sure, we could go back and forth all day about the political ramifications, because there are plenty. I think the fallout from this long-delayed debacle will be felt for quite some time. This new Congress is days old and their opening number to the American people is a flop. More than 200 adults can’t sit down, have civilized conversations, compromise and come to an agreement and name the next speaker of the U.S House of Representatives? No legislative business can occur until then, and no new members can be sworn in either.
So while we, the American people, have hit the ground running and we’re back to work following the holidays, major issues plaguing our country are in limbo, and the people who can fix them aren’t.
How do we expect more people to get out and vote if this is the outcome? It’s certainly disheartening, and I hope, going forward, Republicans and Democrats leading the charge in Washington can set aside their differences and do what’s best for the people they swore to serve.
