Some protesters are going to have a problem in the future. While it takes a strong person to stand up for what you believe, you should also know when to stand down. The point is to secure a better future for yourself and others. You should be concerned about immediate and long-term consequences. I think everyone deserves to compete on a level playing field, but you must make decisions that will help your future and make life easier.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Yes, Mr. Woods, each action has a consequence."
"If the protesters had a job, they wouldn't have to worry about getting arrested, would they?"
"I agree. People that protest need to know when it's time to stop, and when it's time to go home."
"The call is an action of right now. We can't worry about tomorrow and what's going to happen."
"Well, the problem is, half of these protesters, or more, do not care about a job."
"Mister Woods, you're exactly right. The thing is looking towards the future. If these so-called protesters were out here and they see what is going to happen in the future with them, and their actions... I don't think they have a clue of what they're doing."
"Those records should be expunged, considering what they are protesting for."
"I think the best thing to do is stop giving them 'get-out-of-jail-free' cards."