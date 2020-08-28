Some protesters are going to have a problem in the future. While it takes a strong person to stand up for what you believe, you should also know when to stand down. The point is to secure a better future for yourself and others. You should be concerned about immediate and long-term consequences. I think everyone deserves to compete on a level playing field, but you must make decisions that will help your future and make life easier.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Thank you, Mister Woods. I agree with you totally."
"I feel they do have the right for a peaceful protest. But, once you break the law, you break the law. I think a lot of them should suffer the consequences. But, most of those people, in the future they're really not lookin' as far as a job-wise goes because most of them don't work."
"I think the protesters are deliberately going against what the police are telling them, just to go into jail so that they can be shown that they are in defiance."
"Very good advice, Dale, but I think the majority of those people who are getting arrested don't have a job to begin with, or they've been arrested before, so it's not going to work."
"Just obey the law. We wouldn't have to do any protesting."
"What does your arrest record have to do with anything about a job?"
"There's a whole lot of stupid going on, period. Lettin' themselves get arrested is just a small part of it."