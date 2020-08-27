Some protesters are going to have a big problem in the future. First off, I’m not attacking anyone’s right to protest. I happen to believe it takes a strong person to stand up for what you believe. The Constitution grants the right to peacefully protest. Some protesters are failing to consider their future. After all, isn’t that the point--to secure a better future for yourself and others?
You should be concerned about immediate and long-term consequences. There is no reason you should get intentionally arrested. Employers do background checks and having an arrest record makes it harder to hire you. While a majority of protesters have been peaceful, a select few have been disobedient. Even peaceful protesters who break the law can still be arrested.
If you are given the opportunity to leave a situation or get arrested, you should leave. Getting arrested might make you feel like you are part of the solution. But later in life, it could cost you a chance at a great job. I think everyone deserves to compete on a level playing field. Passion can lead to success as long as you know how far is too far. You must not make decisions that will hurt your future or make life more difficult.
