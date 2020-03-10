Common sense is not always common. The coronavirus has made its grand entrance in the United States. We live in the country that has the world’s smartest and best doctors. A vaccine will be on the way. The symptoms of this virus are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. But even having all three doesn’t mean that you have coronavirus.
The most dangerous symptom facing us is fear. It is highly contagious. Fear's incubation period is only a matter of seconds. It is transmitted by word of mouth. Fear has shut down schools, canceled conferences, and intimidated countless people. It has stifled air travel, turned the stock market upside down, and is attempting to drown the cruise industry. I’m not saying the coronavirus isn’t a threat. It is ... but so is the flu.
We must go on living our lives. I understand if you think fist bumps should replace handshakes. It is reasonable to wipe down commonly used areas. Everyone needs to be diligent about hand washing. Proper coughing and sneezing etiquette must be practiced. These are common sense ideas. We must practice them because common sense is the best vaccine for fear.
