As COVID-19 rages on, most people fall into one of three categories.
Those who are employed, those who aren't, and those who want to be.
In any case, people are suffering. Millions of people have stopped receiving their federal unemployment benefits, as parts of the pandemic assistance just ended.
Then you have those who want to work, but quit because their employer is requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
To make matters worse some companies are now switching to automated jobs because of worker shortages and high labor costs. It seems like an impossible hole to climb out of if things don't change.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"The people receiving unemployment didn't wanna work, didn't work, wouldn't go back to work."
"Just got to do what it takes to support your family instead of getting handouts."
"There's honor in a hard day's work."
"I don't think an employer should make anybody take a vaccine."
"Look, if you don't want to get the vaccine, then you shouldn't be in the workplace."
"Stop the forced vaccination experiment."
"I think the people that don't want to get the shot just don't want to work and they're looking for a way to get unemployment."
"My freedom is worth a hell of a lot more than any paycheck."