On the heels of a beautiful Labor Day weekend, we have to remember that our economy is getting crushed at the hands of COVID-19. The job market is taking a hit from every direction.
Nearly eight million people just saw the last of their federal unemployment benefits, as three big parts of the pandemic assistance just ended leaving struggling families with no money coming in.
For those who do have jobs, some of them want to quit because their employer is forcing them to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
It's happening locally, and across the country people protesting in front of the very place that pays them, upset that they must get vaccinated in order to keep their job. And, the problems don't stop there.
Forced with worker shortages, and higher labor costs, some companies are turning to machines to get the job done, instead of humans. In the past, automated jobs would eventually create more jobs than they'd destroy, but not during a pandemic. These machines will wipe out jobs that many workers depend on.
If people who have jobs feel forced to quit and those who don't can't get one because automated machines are eliminating them, our Labor Day remembrance in the future will look a lot different.
