There's a crackdown on street racing happening in Louisville. Less than a week ago, LMPD arrested a man connected to a street racing incident that happened back in May. They seized his car, which is one of 50 vehicles they've impounded since introducing a new street racing ordinance.
I think that's something worth celebrating and I'm proud the city is focusing on the safety of our streets. I hope this will force people to think twice before they get behind the wheel, knowing they could have their vehicle impounded for six months and still have to make payments on it.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Why not have some designated areas where folks can do some street racing and not bother anybody?"
"Have some of these street racers get their money together and rent Ohio Valley [Dragway]. You can rent that track."
"I hope this is a message for those that are drag racing."
"I bet you over 90% of these cars that the police confiscated were stolen cars."
"Amazing the street racing can be stopped so quick, but you don't punish the real criminals. Why don't they do something that quick to stop the carjackings?"
"Well, I think they need to put more speed bumps down. That will slow them down unless they want to tear their cars up. They’ll have to pay for a tore up car."
"It looks like a donut shop on the highway."