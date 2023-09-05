Street racing has become a dangerous problem in Louisville. Whether they're on the interstate, in downtown or driving through neighborhoods, these street racers are putting countless lives at risk, acting like NASCAR drivers in a public space.
This year, LMPD has arrested dozens of people for street racing. Police have gone as far as putting down rumble strips in areas where this illegal activity was getting out of control. For the longest time, there wasn't a consequence sufficient enough to fit the crime, which I think was part of the problem.
So these offenders kept putting the pedal to the metal, and, essentially, out-ran the system. Some encouraging news came less than a week ago when LMPD arrested a man who was involved in a street racing incident back in May. Thanks to the city's new ordinance, the police were able to seize the offender's car. In total, they've impounded 50 vehicles involved in street racing this year.
That's a huge win for our city, and I'm proud their cracking down on something so dangerous.
I hope this will force people to think twice before they get behind the wheel, knowing they could have their vehicle impounded for six months and still have to make payments on it.
