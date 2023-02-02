Talk about a crisis in the classroom. Kentucky is short 11,000 teachers, and the teachers we do have are some of the lowest paid in the country. Obviously, pay is an issue, but so is safety.
Gov. Andy Beshear wants to see teachers get a 5% raise. which is great when inflation isn’t 7% or more -- like it is now. It’s also hard to recruit and retain teachers, when students are bringing guns to school. Now is the critical time to solve these issues or our education system could collapse.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“If you're going to make the classrooms a lot bigger, you need to make the pay a lot bigger.”
“JCPS has plenty of money. They need to curb the violence against teachers and bus drivers, and then maybe more people would like to work for JCPS.”
“These kids are being bused all over the city. It is wrong to make these kids stay on those buses for so long. We need to go back to community school.”
“Kids aren't safe in school anymore. Close all schools, go to online learning.”
“Get the kids under control and these people might want to work.”
“No safety on the bus, no safety in the schools, and no family responsibilities. What makes you think it can get better with a little bit of money?”