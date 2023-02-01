Talk about a crisis in the classroom. Kentucky is short 11,000 teachers, and the teachers we do have are some of the lowest paid in the country. Obviously, pay is an issue, but so is safety.
Gov. Andy Beshear wants to see teachers get a 5% raise. which is great when inflation isn’t 7% or more -- like it is now. It’s also hard to recruit and retain teachers, when students are bringing guns to school. Now is the critical time to solve these issues or our education system could collapse.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“The children are our future, and the future looks pretty grim.”
“Jefferson County School Board has too much authority.”
“Increase the minimum wage of all bus drivers to $30 an hour.”
“5% raise? I think it should be more like eight or ten percent, and that may not be enough. I think this needs to be rethought. Real quick.”
“How about we stop busing our younger kids and bus the junior high and high school kids. Leave the elementary kids close to home.”
“You cannot teach unless there is discipline.”
“Come on, Governor. Cough up some more of that cash, pal. You need to give these
teachers more money.”
“These kids are out of control.”