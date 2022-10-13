Gas prices have jumped to nearly $4 a gallon again in Louisville. OPEC and Saudi Arabia, the two major players who dictate how much gas costs in the U.S., just announced they're drastically cutting oil production. And right on cue, we're paying more money at the pump.
In fact, we've seen an 18% increase in crude oil prices in the last three weeks, which is a tough pill to swallow. With midterm elections and the holidays right around the corner, I'd say it's going to get worse before it gets better.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Best thing I've ever heard you say."
"It's all a direct result of Biden's policies of attacking domestic energy and wanting to buy energy from overseas."
"They're selling out the best country in the world."
"The United States should be self-sufficient, independent from foreign countries. There's no reason for us to depend on others. We have ignorant leaders. As long as they're allowed to cut deals with those dictators, we will be held hostage at the pump."
"It started with this administration in Washington, D.C., with their New Green Deal, which is a joke. Vote them out, please."
"We had energy independence. I sure miss a mean tweet, and a dollar seventy-nine gas."