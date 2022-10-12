Gas prices have jumped to nearly $4 a gallon again in Louisville. OPEC and Saudi Arabia, the two major players who dictate how much gas costs in the U.S., just announced they're drastically cutting oil production. And right on cue, we're paying more money at the pump.
In fact, we've seen an 18% increase in crude oil prices in the last three weeks, which is a tough pill to swallow. With midterm elections and the holidays right around the corner, I'd say it's going to get worse before it gets better.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"That's the best, most common sense thing I've heard on TV for a long time."
"Yeah, the gas prices are going up just in time for the holidays."
"The biggest problem with the fuel prices in America is Americans are wasteful."
"They need to keep their reserves here and quit sending all of our gas to other countries."
"It's highly troubling that we would dip into the nation's strategic oil reserve just to maintain political points in a midterm. Very dangerous behavior."
"Everybody knows who's responsible. It's these idiots in Washington. Vote them out."
"Don't complain about our politicians when we consider the price of fuel. We have the best politicians money can buy."