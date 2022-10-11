Here we go again. I feel like a deer in headlights every time I go to the gas station with gas prices closing in on $4 a gallon in Louisville. Sure, it's not $5 a pop like we saw this summer, but the writing is on the wall.
OPEC and Saudi Arabia, the two major players who dictate how much gas costs in the U.S., just announced they're drastically cutting oil production. And right on cue, we're paying more money at the pump.
In fact, we've seen an 18% increase in crude oil prices in the last three weeks. That's a tough pill to swallow. I imagine it will only get worse before it gets better, considering midterm elections and the holidays are right around the corner.
As we're forced to pay more money on gas, I'd like to talk about the elephant in the room. Here we are in the 21st century — living in the most sophisticated country in the world — and yet we still rely on foreign countries for oil.
There are plenty of resources in the United States that would allow us to be energy independent, yet we still turn to dictators on the other side of the world for help. We can't afford it financially and shouldn't have to, living in this land of the free.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.