Every time we get behind the wheel, it’s a matter of life or death. It’s a risk we take every day - driving to work, taking our kids to school --it’s part of life.
As teenagers, we go to driver's ed, take classes, pass tests, learn to drive and eventually get our drivers license. Most of us do our part to make life on the road safer but not everyone.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been driving, whether it’s on the interstate, in downtown, even in a neighborhood, and cars are weaving in and out of traffic and flying past me. Those people are driving recklessly putting everyone in danger, even themselves.
Just this week a man was speeding on the Watterson Expressway - driving so fast he hit a semi head on with so much force his car split in two. Tragically he died. Horrible situations like this are avoidable, yet they happen all the time.
Nowadays some vehicles alert you when you’re too close to another car, and in some cases, physically stop your car altogether to avoid an accident. Some vehicles even have governors on them to limit speeding. which needs to be the standard. I’ve always wondered what’s the point of having a speed limit, if some vehicles are made to go 160 miles per hour? Seems to defeat the purpose.
This wouldn’t be a problem if people would slow down and take their time. The risk isn’t worth the reward.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.